Daily Weather Forecast For Starbuck
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
