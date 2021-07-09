Daily Weather Forecast For Burnt Prairie
BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
