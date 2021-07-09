Friday's Daily Pulse

Florida sees more COVID cases, higher positivity rates. Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate over the past week. The number of virus cases in Florida rose by about 8,000 compared with the week before, for a total of 23,747 new cases, the state Department of Health reported Friday. New cases of the coronavirus have been on the rise in Florida over the past month. The rate of positive tests was 7.8% last week after trending at about 4% positivity in recent weeks. [Source: AP]