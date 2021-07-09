Friday's Daily Pulse
Newly filed unemployment claims continue to slow in Florida, with the state recording its lowest weekly total since the COVID-19 pandemic crashed into the economy in March 2020. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 5,946 new claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended July 3, down from a revised count of 6,917 during the week that ended June 26. Nationally, 373,000 new claims were filed last week, up 2,000 from the previous week’s revised count. [Source: News Service of Florida]www.floridatrend.com
