Eagle, AK

Rainy forecast for Eagle? Jump on it!

Eagle Updates
Eagle Updates
 10 days ago

(EAGLE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Eagle Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0arzljuB00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eagle Updates

Eagle Updates

Eagle, AK
