Earnings will take center stage in the week ahead as some of the largest U.S. companies from different sectors report Q2 2021 earnings. As the U.S. economic recovery accelerates after the successful rollouts of COVID vaccines, investors will focus on inflationary pressures and whether they are squeezing corporate margins. Riding on earnings optimism, all three major U.S. indices continued their upward trajectory this year, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 Index trading near their record levels.