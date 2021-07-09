Kaltag Daily Weather Forecast
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly Cloudy
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0