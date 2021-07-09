Cancel
Grayling, AK

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Grayling

Grayling Bulletin
Grayling Bulletin
 10 days ago

(GRAYLING, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grayling Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grayling:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0arzlXGL00

  • Friday, July 9

    Light rain then widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Partly Sunny

    • High 69 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

