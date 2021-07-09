Weather Forecast For Opheim

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



