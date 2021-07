For the past month, our most beloved eye on the universe has been closed, blinded by a computer glitch that NASA experts are still working to solve. After 31 years in space, the Hubble Space Telescope unexpectedly shut down on June 13 after suffering a problem that initially appeared to be the fault of an aging memory module. But the more NASA personnel tried to fix the issue, the more slippery it became. Now, the team thinks a device called the Power Control Unit is responsible, but it's a relatively risky procedure to switch to the backup version, so NASA is taking its time to troubleshoot the issue.