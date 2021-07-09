Volborg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



