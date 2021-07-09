Curt Fowler: Playing it Safe is the Riskiest Thing We Can Do

After a long time without regular lessons, I started back to lessons with a new teacher. My teacher is a well qualified professional, with a Master's Degree from Northwestern. This young lady has changed my playing life... I've been at lessons for about 6 months and we really started from scratch: Even though I am an intermediate to advanced level player. This is because I have some serious tension related issues that have limited my ability to move on. (My teacher had similar issues 5 years ago and had to rework some her own playing) I did a lot of work with open strings and string crossings for a couple of months and have worked on all aspects of my playing. I am learning to practice slowly with a metronome and realize that you can learn so, so much from Bach. There are a lot of online and printed resources available to a player... but none are as good as a great teacher. My last lesson was so hard, and so fun... we were playing the slow movement of the Bach double and having a seminar on bow speed at the same time. I could see where the open string practice was paying off.