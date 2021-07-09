Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entrepreneurship

Curt Fowler: Playing it Safe is the Riskiest Thing We Can Do

By Curt Fowler
valdostaceo.com
 11 days ago

“Attempting to avoid disappointment in life is the surest way to live a disappointing life.”. Do you ever find yourself attempting to avoid disappointments in life? I do. All the time. I hate risk. I love security. I don’t want bad stuff to happen. None of us do. The interesting...

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyle Lovett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fowler Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
Related
TV Seriesdarnews.com

Desire for a peaceful life is thing we can identify with

Wouldn’t it be nice to kill who you want for a change, not who the Commission tells us to?”. That’s, hopefully, not something most of us can relate to, but the context it’s presented in during Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” is something we likely all feel. For those unaware of...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
Economycascadebusnews.com

5 Things You Can Do to Make Relocating for Work Easier

Relocating for work can be tricky, and when you have to relocate with a family, it’s even more challenging. There are so many things to consider, so when you’re making a move like that, here are five things that might feel small but can significantly impact making your life easier.
Educationviolinist.com

Having a good teacher is the most important thing you can do

After a long time without regular lessons, I started back to lessons with a new teacher. My teacher is a well qualified professional, with a Master's Degree from Northwestern. This young lady has changed my playing life... I've been at lessons for about 6 months and we really started from scratch: Even though I am an intermediate to advanced level player. This is because I have some serious tension related issues that have limited my ability to move on. (My teacher had similar issues 5 years ago and had to rework some her own playing) I did a lot of work with open strings and string crossings for a couple of months and have worked on all aspects of my playing. I am learning to practice slowly with a metronome and realize that you can learn so, so much from Bach. There are a lot of online and printed resources available to a player... but none are as good as a great teacher. My last lesson was so hard, and so fun... we were playing the slow movement of the Bach double and having a seminar on bow speed at the same time. I could see where the open string practice was paying off.
Adams County, OHnewswatchman.com

Just love them like Jesus

Lorene who was born and raised in Kentucky, moved to a small farm in Adams County, Ohio with her husband and two minor children in 1968. Lorene was ninety-two years old and fiercely fighting to maintain her independence when she enrolled in our program. But Lorene moved to a long-term care facility when she could no longer live alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy