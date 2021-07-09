Trail City Weather Forecast

TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 23 mph



