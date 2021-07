CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, will host its 65th Annual Conference from Sept. 24-27 at the Westin Galleria Houston in Houston, Texas. The conference will provide hundreds of medical assistant professionals from across the country with networking opportunities and educational sessions on the latest in both patient care—including administrative and clinical topics—and the profession of teaching.