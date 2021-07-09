Turner Center Receives Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission (LVAC) was awarded a $15,000 grant on behalf of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The grant was awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.