Minto, AK

A rainy Friday in Minto — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Minto Updates
 10 days ago

(MINTO, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Minto Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Minto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0arzkZvA00

  • Friday, July 9

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Minto Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

