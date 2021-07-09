Allakaket Daily Weather Forecast
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
