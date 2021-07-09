Cancel
Coffman Cove, AK

Friday set for rain in Coffman Cove — 3 ways to make the most of it

Coffman Cove News Beat
Coffman Cove News Beat
 10 days ago

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Coffman Cove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0arzjlbD00

  • Friday, July 9

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Light Rain

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove, AK
ABOUT

With Coffman Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Sunbreak
