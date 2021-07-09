Watton is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!
(WATTON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watton:
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0