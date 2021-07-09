Rainy forecast for Tanana? Jump on it!

(TANANA, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tanana Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tanana:

Friday, July 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly Cloudy High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly Cloudy High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.