Shaktoolik Daily Weather Forecast
SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly Cloudy
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0