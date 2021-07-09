Maxbass Daily Weather Forecast

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 22 mph



