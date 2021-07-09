Maxbass Daily Weather Forecast
MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
