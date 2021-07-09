Elk Creek Weather Forecast
ELK CREEK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0