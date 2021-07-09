Daily Weather Forecast For Buckhorn
BUCKHORN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- 3 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
