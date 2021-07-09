Daily Weather Forecast For Buckhorn

BUCKHORN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 63 °F 3 to 16 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 101 °F, low 63 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 97 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



