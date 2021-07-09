Paskenta Daily Weather Forecast

PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 109 °F, low 80 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 112 °F, low 83 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 115 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 108 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.