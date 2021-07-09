Paskenta Daily Weather Forecast
PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 80 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 112 °F, low 83 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 115 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
