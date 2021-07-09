Joes Weather Forecast
JOES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
