Dunn Center Daily Weather Forecast
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
