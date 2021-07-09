Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Apache
FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
