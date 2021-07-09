Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emington, IL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Emington News Alert
Emington News Alert
 10 days ago

(EMINGTON, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Emington Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Emington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0arziyin00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Emington News Alert

Emington News Alert

Emington, IL
15
Followers
131
Post
115
Views
ABOUT

With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emington, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy