Palmdale Daily Weather Forecast
PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
