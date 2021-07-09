4-Day Weather Forecast For Gabbs
GABBS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
