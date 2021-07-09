Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast

SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



