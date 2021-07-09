Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
