Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo Gap, SD

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Buffalo Gap

Posted by 
Buffalo Gap News Alert
Buffalo Gap News Alert
 10 days ago

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Buffalo Gap Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo Gap:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0arzinG200

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap News Alert

Buffalo Gap, SD
8
Followers
108
Post
525
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Gap News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SD
City
Buffalo Gap, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy