Weather Forecast For Kim

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.