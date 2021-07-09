Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orient, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Orient

Posted by 
Orient Journal
Orient Journal
 10 days ago

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0arzig4x00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Orient Journal

Orient Journal

Orient, SD
0
Followers
97
Post
39
Views
ABOUT

With Orient Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orient, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy