Des Moines is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!
(DES MOINES, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Des Moines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
