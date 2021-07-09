Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunning, NE

Friday rain in Dunning: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Dunning Bulletin
Dunning Bulletin
 10 days ago

(DUNNING, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dunning Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dunning:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0arzieJV00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while t-storms likely overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    T-storms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Dunning Bulletin

Dunning Bulletin

Dunning, NE
1
Followers
100
Post
68
Views
ABOUT

With Dunning Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunning, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy