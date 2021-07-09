Tobias Daily Weather Forecast
TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
