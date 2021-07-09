Melstone Weather Forecast

MELSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 91 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



