Wilsey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
