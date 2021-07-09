Wilsey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.