Daily Weather Forecast For Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



