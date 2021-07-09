Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hume, CA

Friday sun alert in Hume — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hume Daily
Hume Daily
 10 days ago

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hume:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0arziYy100

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hume Daily

Hume Daily

Hume, CA
4
Followers
129
Post
120
Views
ABOUT

With Hume Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hume, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy