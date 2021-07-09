Weather Forecast For Holstein

HOLSTEIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 95 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.