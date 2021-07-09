Lima Weather Forecast
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
