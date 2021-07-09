Daily Weather Forecast For Leadore
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
