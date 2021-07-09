Nixon Daily Weather Forecast
NIXON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Haze during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0