Grenora Weather Forecast
GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
