Corona, NM

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Corona Daily
Corona Daily
 10 days ago

(CORONA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Corona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0arziNVG00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corona Daily

Corona Daily

Corona, NM
