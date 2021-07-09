Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities
(CORONA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Corona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corona:
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
