Mitchell Weather Forecast
MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
