Imlay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IMLAY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Haze
- High 103 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
