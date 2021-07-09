Weather Forecast For Whiting
WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
