Weather Forecast For Whiting

WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



